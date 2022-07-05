Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in July 2022

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in July.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in July.

Netflix

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5 (July 1st)

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2 (July 1st)

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 (July 1st)

Prime Video

Hotel Transylvania 2 (July 1st)

What Men Want (July 1st)

Nancy Drew (July 2nd)

Landline (July 10th)

The Lost City of Z (July 10th)

Castle (July 21st)

Desperate Housewives (July 21st)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (July 21st)

ER (July 30th)

Crave

Abduction (July 3rd)

American Pie Presents: Girls Rule (July 4th)

Tales From the Hood 3 (July 4th)

Good Hair (July 5th)

Cashmere: Couture for the Cure (July 9th)

Cats & Dogs 3:Paws Unite (July 12th)

Tremors: Shrieker Island (July 18th)

Love Island: Season 3 (July 19th)

Love Island: Uncensored: Season 1 (July 19th)

Standing Up, Falling Down (July 21st)

Irresistible (July 22nd)

You Should Have Left (July 28th)

A Beautiful Mind (July 31st)

Lucky Grandma (July 31st)

Made In Italy (July 31st)

Miss Juneteenth (July 31st)

New Homeland (July 31st)

Scent of A Woman (July 31st)

The Family Man (July 31st)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (July 31st)

The Queen (July 31st)

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (July 31st)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (July 31st)

Drugstore Cowboy (July 31st)

Frida (July 31st)

Great Great Great (July 31st)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (July 31st)

More Than A Game (July 31st)

Penelope (July 31st)

Planet of the Apes (July 31st)

Planet of the Apes (1968) (July 31st)

Role Models (July 31st)

Secretary (July 31st)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (July 31st)

The Tracey Fragments (July 31st)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (July 31st)

The Whistleblower (July 31st)

Two Weeks Notice (July 31st)

Wonderland (July 31st)

Tenet (July 31st)

Monkey Beach (July 31st)

