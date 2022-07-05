Patent reveals potentially new AirPods Max case

When Apple released the AirPods Max in December 2020, fans were delighted by the headphones’ supreme audio quality, industry-leading noise cancellation and impressive battery life. However, the focus quickly shifted to its lacklustre case, with users comparing it to a purse and even a bra.

Now, it seems like Apple might be in the midst of updating the flimsy case, which may be sold as a standalone product or come alongside an updated AirPods Max ‘2.’

As reported by PatentlyApple, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent related to a new form factor for the AirPods Max Smart Case. The new case is described as “Enclosures with flexible magnetic closures and clasps,” with the magnetic closure likely running along the seam of the case, as seen in the image below:

From the looks of it, the case has a bag-like form factor with a magnetic clasp on the top, and magnets running through the seam to keep the case closed. Inside the case appears to be a separator to keep both the earcups separated, though there doesn’t seem to be any other use case for it.

It’s worth noting that this patent was filed back in 2017, and it might have already been scrapped from Apple’s plans. On the other hand, the case might actually be in the works, with Apple planning to release it as a standalone purchase for the AirPods Max or alongside a new pair of headphones.

Image credit: The United States Patent and Trademark Office

Source: PatentlyApple