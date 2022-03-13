What was your favourite part of Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event?

Apple showed off several new devices at its March ‘Peek Performance’ event, including green colour variants for the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone SE (2022), the iPad Air (2022), the M1 Ultra chip, the Studio Display and the Mac Studio.

While the pretty new green iPhone 13 models are cool and the iPad Air now offers an M1 chip, the show’s stars were the Mac Studio and the Studio Display.

The Mac Studio is a high-performance desktop device that features up to 128GB of RAM and Apple’s powerful M1 Ultra chip. On the other hand, the Studio Display sports a 5K resolution and a built-in 12-megapixel webcam powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same processor featured in the iPhone 11.

What was your favourite part of the ‘Peek Performance’ event? Let us know in the comments below.