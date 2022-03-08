Apple reveals new ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 series colours

During Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event, the tech giant revealed two new green colour variants for its iPhone 13 lineup that are reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro’s ‘Midnight Green’ colour.

The new green colours come in two variants: ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green.’

The ‘Green’ colour is only available for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and not the Pro and Pro Max versions. However, the ‘Alpine Green’ is only available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 handsets will be available to pre-order at 8am ET/5am PT on Friday, March 11th, with availability starting on Friday, March 18th.

Like Apple’s other iPhone 13 devices, pricing for the ‘Green’ colour starts at $949 and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13. The ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 Pro starts at $1,399 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max version costs $1,549.

Image credit: Apple