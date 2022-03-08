Here’s Canadian pricing for new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple has announced a variety of new products at its March ‘Peek Performance’ event including a new iPhone SE (2022), a new iPad Air, a Mac Studio and more. Here’s the Canadian pricing and availability for all the devices that the Cupertino-based company announced at the event.

Firstly, most of these devices are available to pre-order starting March 11th and release on March 18th. You can grab them online or from your local Apple store.

iPhone 13 and SE

You can learn more about the new iPhone SE 2022, here.

iPad Air

You can learn more about the new iPad Air, here.

Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is now available to pre-order; however, it still releases on March 18th.

M1 Max Mac Studio: starts at $2,499

M1 Ultra Mac Studio: starts at $4,999 — it’s worth noting that the M1 Ultra Mac Studio will be shipping later than all the other devices. My order date (for Toronto) won’t ship out until April 1st to April 8th

You can learn more about the Mac Studio, here.

Studio Display

The Studio Display is now available to pre-order; however, it still releases on March 18th.

The Tilt-adjustable stand and the VESA mount adapter are both free with purchase. The Tilt-and height-adjustable stand is an extra $500.

You can more about the Studio Display, here.

To read all of our event coverage check out our Apple March Event 2022 tags.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.