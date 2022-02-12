OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale discounts OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and earbuds

OnePlus is offering a few deals on phones for Valentine’s Day. Anyone looking to pick up a OnePlus device may want to take advantage of these offers.
Deals include discounts on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, 8T, Nord 200 5G, and accessory bundles. For example, you can nab the OnePlus Pro ‘Combo Bundle’ with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro for $1,229 (down from $1,698.99). Unfortunately, at the time of writing, that offer was out of stock.
Check out the other deals below:
- OnePlus 9 Pro – $1,169 (regular $1,499)
- OnePlus 9 – $839 (regular $999)
- ‘Style and Silence’ Bundle (OnePlus 9 and Buds Z2) – $999, down from $1,148.99 (exclusive for Red Cable Club members).
- OnePlus 8T – $539 (regular $1,099)
- OnePlus Nord 200 5G – $279.99 (regular $319.99)
- Buds Pro – $169.99 (regular $199.99)
- Buds Z2 – $119.99 (regular $149.99)
- Buds Z – $59.99 (regular $69.99)
You can check out all of OnePlus’ Valentine’s Day deals here.