OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale discounts OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and earbuds

OnePlus is offering a few deals on phones for Valentine’s Day. Anyone looking to pick up a OnePlus device may want to take advantage of these offers.

Deals include discounts on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, 8T, Nord 200 5G, and accessory bundles. For example, you can nab the OnePlus Pro ‘Combo Bundle’ with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro for $1,229 (down from $1,698.99). Unfortunately, at the time of writing, that offer was out of stock.

Check out the other deals below:

You can check out all of OnePlus’ Valentine’s Day deals here.