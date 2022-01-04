Kensington details new accessories designed for Surface, Apple devices at CES

Kensington, which makes a variety of tech accessories from laptop stands to docking stations, detailed several new products for Microsoft Surface, Apple devices and more at CES 2022.

For Surface, Kensington announced it collaborated with Microsoft on a series of ‘Designed for Surface‘ (DFS) products that “maximize the potential” of Surface devices. Kensington’s DFS products include a new ‘BlackBelt‘ rugged case for the Surface Pro 8 with military-grade drop protection, a Surface Laptop Riser compatible with the Laptop Go and Surface Book and several new docking stations. The BlackBelt case also comes in a variant with a built-in smart card reader.

Other DFS products include a new ‘MagPro Elite’ privacy screen for the Surface Pro 8 and a variety of Surface locks for securing devices.

On the Apple side, Kensington announced new versions of its StudioDock iPad docking station that support the iPad Pro (2021), iPad Air (2020) and other versions of Apple’s popular tablet. There’s also the new ‘StudioCaddy,’ a versatile docking solution that can hold and charge multiple Apple devices at the same time, including an iPhone, AirPods, iPad and MacBook (pictured up top). Finally, Kensington introduced versions of its MagPro Elite privacy screens that work with the new 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Rounding out the company’s CES 2022 announcements were a few new Thunderbolt 4 docking stations, the SD5700T and the SD5750T (DFS).

Those interested can check out all of Kensington’s products on the company’s website. The Designed for Surface items can be found here and Apple-specific products can be found here.

Images credit: Kensington