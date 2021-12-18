Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour presents… Carnage A Trois [Amazon Original]

In its second COVID special, the trio goes on a road trip from the Welsh hills to explore the world of French car culture.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: December 16th, 2021

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 1 hour, 8 minutes

Stream The Grand Tour presents… Carnage A Trois here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Swan Song [Apple Original]

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a husband and father is given a controversial solution: to replace himself with a clone.

Swan Song was written and directed by Benjamin Cleary (Stutterer) and stars Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Awkwafina (Nora from Queens), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction) and Ashern, Manitoba’s Adam Beach (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

It’s worth noting that the movie was filmed in Vancouver.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: December 17th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Stream Swan Song here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 in Canada.

Crave

Finding Magic Mike

After making the Magic Mike movies together, executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh reunite for this unscripted competition series.

In it, 10 men who have “lost their magic” must strip their clothes, regain their mojo and take home $100,000.

Crave/HBO Max Canada premiere date: December 16th, 2021 (all episodes)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Seven episodes (39 to 46 minutes each)

Stream Finding Magic Mike here.

Station Eleven

Survivors of a devastating flu attempt to build a new world.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Comox, B.C.’s Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven features an ensemble cast that includes Vancouver’s own Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses) and David Wilmot (Ripper Street).

It’s worth noting that the show was filmed in Mississauga, Ontario and the story actually begins in Toronto.

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: December 16th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 49 minutes each)

Stream Station Eleven here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Foodtastic [Disney+ Original]

Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) hosts this global competition series that tasks artists with creating Disney-themed sculptures made entirely out of food.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: December 16th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 11 episodes (43 to 45 minutes each)

Stream Foodtastic here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ in December can be found here.

Netflix

Puff: Wonders of the Reef [Netflix Original]

Narrated by Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), this documentary follows a baby pufferfish as he searches for a home on the Great Barrier Reef.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 16th, 2021

Genre: Animal documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 2 minutes

Stream Puff: Wonders of the Reef here.

The Witcher (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Geralt fights to protect Ciri from the forces battling for control of the Continent.

The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series of the same name, adapted for the screen by Lauren S. Hissrich (Daredevil) and stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust), Freya Allan (The Third Day) and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve).

It’s also worth noting that Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 17th, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (52 to 63 minutes each)

Stream The Witcher here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

YouTube

Power On: The Story of Xbox

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft has released a new docuseries chronicling the history of the gaming brand.

Notably, the series features interviews with a slew of key gaming industry figures to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One eras.

VOD premiere date: December 13th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (39 to 42 minutes each)

Power On: The Story of Xbox can be streamed for free on a variety of platforms, including Xbox’s YouTube channel and Microsoft’s Movies & TV app.

