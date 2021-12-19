What’s your most anticipated game of 2022?

Next year, various developers will launch all sorts of new games, and as usual, I’m pretty excited to play them. We’ll see new RPGs, shooters, action, adventure, roguelikes and more in the coming months.

This week’s ‘Community Question’ is: what video games are you most excited for next year?

If you’re not sure what’s coming out, below is a list of some of the notable titles that are confirmed for 2022:

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5, PS4, XBX/XBS/Stadia/PC) — January 20th

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) — January 28th

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5, PC) — January 28th

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5, PS4, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1) — February 4th

Sifu (PS5, PS4, PC) — February 8th

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) — February 18th

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5, PS4, XBX, XBS, XB1, Stadia, PC) — February 22nd

Elden Ring (PS5, XBX, XBS, XB1, PS4, XB1, PC) — February 25th

Elex II (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC) — March 1st

Grand Turismo 7 (PS5, PS4) — March 4th

Tunic (XBX, XBS, XB1, PC) — March 16th

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, Xb1, PC) — March 18th

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanswong (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, Switch, PC) — May 19th

Forspoken (PS5, PC) — May 24th

Starfield (XBX, XBS, PC) — November 11th

Below are several games slated to release in 2022, but that have unknown release dates:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XBX, XBS, Switch, PC) ‘

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, XBX, XBS, Stadia, PC)

GhostWire: Tokyo (PS5, PC)

God of War: Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

Gotham Knights (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)

Trek to Yomi (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)

Redfall (XBX, XBS, PC)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4, PC)

Splatoon 3 (Switch)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, XBX, XBS, PC)

Scorn (XBX, XBS)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, Switch, PC)

Wizard With a Gun (Switch, PC)

What are your most anticipated games of next year? I’m pretty excited about Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Forspoken, Horizon Forbidden West, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy and God of War: Ragnarok.

However, my number one anticipated title is Elden Ring. I got a taste of the game during the ‘Closed Network Test’ that ran from November 12th to the 15th and played it for roughly 10-12 hours. Now, I can’t wait to get my hands on the game officially.