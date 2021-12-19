What’s your most anticipated game of 2022?

Next year, various developers will launch all sorts of new games, and as usual, I’m pretty excited to play them. We’ll see new RPGs, shooters, action, adventure, roguelikes and more in the coming months.
This week’s ‘Community Question’ is: what video games are you most excited for next year?
If you’re not sure what’s coming out, below is a list of some of the notable titles that are confirmed for 2022:
- Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5, PS4, XBX/XBS/Stadia/PC) — January 20th
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) — January 28th
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5, PC) — January 28th
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5, PS4, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1) — February 4th
- Sifu (PS5, PS4, PC) — February 8th
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) — February 18th
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5, PS4, XBX, XBS, XB1, Stadia, PC) — February 22nd
- Elden Ring (PS5, XBX, XBS, XB1, PS4, XB1, PC) — February 25th
- Elex II (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC) — March 1st
- Grand Turismo 7 (PS5, PS4) — March 4th
- Tunic (XBX, XBS, XB1, PC) — March 16th
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, Xb1, PC) — March 18th
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanswong (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, Switch, PC) — May 19th
- Forspoken (PS5, PC) — May 24th
- Starfield (XBX, XBS, PC) — November 11th
Below are several games slated to release in 2022, but that have unknown release dates:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XBX, XBS, Switch, PC) ‘
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, XBX, XBS, Stadia, PC)
- GhostWire: Tokyo (PS5, PC)
- God of War: Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
- Gotham Knights (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)
- Trek to Yomi (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, PC)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)
- Redfall (XBX, XBS, PC)
- Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, XBX, XBS, PC)
- Scorn (XBX, XBS)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5, XBX, XBS, PS4, XB1, Switch, PC)
- Wizard With a Gun (Switch, PC)
What are your most anticipated games of next year? I’m pretty excited about Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Forspoken, Horizon Forbidden West, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy and God of War: Ragnarok.
However, my number one anticipated title is Elden Ring. I got a taste of the game during the ‘Closed Network Test’ that ran from November 12th to the 15th and played it for roughly 10-12 hours. Now, I can’t wait to get my hands on the game officially.