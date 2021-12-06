Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in December 2021

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in December 2021.

Highlights include The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett and the streaming premiere of Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto.

See below for the full list:

December 1st

American Dad (Season 17) [Star]

Storm Rising (Season 1)

December 3rd

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid [Disney+ Original]

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

A Hidden Life [Star]

A Hidden Life [Star]

The Rescue [Disney+ Original]

Spies In Disguise

December 8th

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 9)

Modern Family (Seasons 1-11)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Star]

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Star]

December 10th

Christmas… Again? [Star]

The Queen Family Singalong [Star]

December 15th

Foodtastic (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (Season 1)

December 17th

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Paris to Pittsburgh [Star]

December 22nd

The Premise (Season 1)

December 24th

Encanto

Far From the Tree

The Flood

Informant, The: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Special)

Into the Okavango

December 29th

The Book of Boba Fett (Season 1 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Disney+ Original]

It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Lucasfilm