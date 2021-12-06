Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in December 2021

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in December 2021.
Highlights include The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett and the streaming premiere of Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto.
See below for the full list:
December 1st
- American Dad (Season 17) [Star]
- Storm Rising (Season 1)
December 3rd
- Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
A Hidden Life [Star]
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- The Rescue [Disney+ Original]
- Spies In Disguise
December 8th
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 9)
- Modern Family (Seasons 1-11)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Star]
- Welcome to Earth (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]
December 10th
- Christmas… Again? [Star]
- The Queen Family Singalong [Star]
December 15th
- Foodtastic (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (Season 1)
December 17th
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- Paris to Pittsburgh [Star]
December 22nd
- The Premise (Season 1)
December 24th
- Encanto
- Far From the Tree
- The Flood
- Informant, The: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Special)
- Into the Okavango
December 29th
The Book of Boba Fett (Season 1 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Disney+ Original]
It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
