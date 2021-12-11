Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Encounter [Amazon Original]

A marine attempts to rescue his children from an alien threat.

Encounter was co-written and directed by Michael Pearce (Beast) and stars Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Octavia Spencer (The Help) and Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Stream Encounter here.

The Expanse (Season 6) [Amazon Original]

In the series’ final season, Holden and the Rocinante crew face off against Marco Inaros and his Free Navy.

Based on James S. A. Corey’s eponymous novel series, The Expanse was created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man) and stars Steven Strait (Magic City), Dominique Tipper (Vampire Academy) and Wes Chatham (The Hunger Games series).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Expanse here.

Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne [Apple Original]

Vancouver-based WildBrain returns with a new Peanuts special that sees Charlie Brown try to accomplish one of his New Year’s resolutions before midnight while Lucy plans a New Year’s Eve party.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 38 minutes

Stream Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne here.

Crave

And Just Like That…

Years after the events of Sex and the City, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back to navigate life and friendship in their 50s.

It’s important to note that Courtenay, B.C.-raised Kim Cattrall did not return as Samantha, although other Sex and the City actors reprise their roles, including Mario Cantone (Anthony), David Eigenberg (Steve), Sara Ramirez (Che) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big).

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: December 9th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream And Just Like That… here. It’s worth noting that all six seasons of Sex and the City are also available on Crave.

1 Queen 5 Queers [Crave Original]

Inspired by MTV Canada’s 1 Girl 5 Gays, Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes (RuPaul’s Drag Race and Canada’s Drag Race) moderates a panel to discuss challenges facing the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Crave premiere date: December 9th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream 1 Queen 5 Queers here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Basketball legend LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes in the Warner Bros. ‘ServerVerse’ to save his son from an evil AI.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Barbershop: The Next Cut) and stars James as a fictionalized version of himself, Don Cheadle (the Iron Man series) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) in live-action roles, Looney Tunes veterans Jeff Bergman and Toronto’s own Eric Bauza as most of the Tunes, and Zendaya (Euphoria) as Lola Bunny.

Original release date: July 16th, 2021 (theatres and digital)

Crave premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Live-action animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Stream Space Jam: A New Legacy here.

Who Killed Marie-Josée? [Crave Original]

An investigation into the death of Quebecois supermodel Marie-Josée Saint-Antoine in New York City.

Note: the docuseries is in French with English subtitles.

Crave premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (43 to 44 minutes each)

Stream Who Killed Marie Josée? here.

Disney+

Welcome to Earth [Disney+ Original]

Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali) travels around the world to explore volcanoes, deserts and more.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: December 8th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (36 to 44 minutes each)

Stream Welcome to Earth here.

Netflix

Nicole Byer BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) [Netflix Original]

In her first Netflix comedy special, comedian Nicole Byer riffs on Karens, lockdown hookups, cat funerals and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 7th, 2021

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Stream Nicole Byer BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) here.

Titans (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

The Titans face off against Red Hood and a mysterious new villain aiming to destroy Gotham City.

Based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans characters, Titans features an ensemble cast that includes Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Anna Diop (Us), Teagan Croft (The Osiris Child), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) and Curran Walters (Too Close to Home).

Original run: August to October 2021 (HBO Max in the U.S.)

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 8th, 2021

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 13 episodes (41 to 52 minutes each)

Stream Titans here.

The Unforgiveable [Netflix Original]

After being released from prison, a woman convicted of murder seeks to rebuild her life.

Based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven, The Unforgiveable was directed by Nora Fingscheidt (System Crasher) and stars Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side), Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Vincent D’Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket) and Jon Bernthal (Marvel’s Punisher).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 10th, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream The Unforgivable here.

Voir [Netflix Original]

Executive produced by David Fincher (Mank), Voir is a collection of essays praising various cinematic works, including Lawrence of Arabia and Jaws.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 6th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (17 to 24 minutes each)

Stream Voir here.

