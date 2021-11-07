Here are the Pixel foldable and Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. These leaks can be challenging to follow, so as always, we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

From October 31st to November 6th, we saw Google Pixel foldable and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks ranging from October 31st to November 6th:

Google

The upcoming foldable Pixel, codenamed ‘Pippit,’ will feature the Pixel 5’s 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor, instead of the 50-megapixel primary shooter included in 2021’s Google phones. Additionally, the Pixel Fold will also come with two 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors on the inside and outside of the device. Likely, these 8-megapixel shooters will both be used for selfies, including one above the external display and another for the inner screen.

For more on this leak, click here.

Samsung

The YouTube video seen below showcases the Galaxy S21 FE in a gray colour variant with a triple camera setup, 6.4-inch AMOLED display and plastic back panel.

For more on this leak, click here.

We’re finally getting a look at the S22 Ultra.

The handset will sport what looks like a matte finish back panel, six cutouts for its main cameras, laser autofocus and an LED flash. The smartphone also doesn’t seem to include a massive camera bump, which is a notable departure from the S21 Ultra’s design. Additionally, there’s an S Pen holder on the left side of the S22.

The S22 Ultra will reportedly feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 10-megapixel periscope shooter with 10x zoom. The handset also seems to feature a curved display based on these leaked images.

For more on this leak, click here.

A new report indicates that Samsung has started mass-producing the Galaxy S22’s parts. The components in question are flex cables that reportedly connect to various circuit boards inside the still-year-to-be-revealed smartphone series.

Samsung has started ramping up mass production of parts for all Galaxy S22 models this week #GalaxyS22 #GalaxyS22Ultra #GalaxyS22Plus #Samsung: https://t.co/UDRXNzsKTj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 31, 2021

For more on this leak, click here.

Image Credit: FrontPageTech