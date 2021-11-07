The best USB hubs for your accessories

As both desktop and laptops continue the race to get thinner and sleeker, there has been a victim watching from the sidelines: the USB port. Whether it’s having fewer ports on the computer or supporting exclusively USB-C ports, you likely need to find a way to get more USB ports on your computer.

The good news is that there are plenty of multi-function USB hubs out there for your needs. Maybe you have a lot of devices to connect to your workstation at home, or you need something portable for on-the-go tasks, there are plenty of options in an affordable range. We’ve included both budget and premium options on this list to meet all of your various needs. These are the best USB hubs to buy in 2021.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-Port USB 3.0 Type-C Hub

If you have a newer MacBook with only USB-C ports, then you’ll know the struggles of trying to connect additional peripherals. Anker — arguably one of the top manufacturers of USB accessories — offers a slick premium hub that gives you plenty of options. It comes with seven ports, including a Thunderbolt USB-C, a USB-C data port, two USB-A ports, one HDMI, one SD card slot and one microSD card slot. This means you can plug in the latest devices with the fastest speeds, attach your MacBook to an external monitor, insert your camera’s SD card, and more. If you have a MacBook and are willing to pay a premium, this is a stylish hub that fits with the Apple aesthetic. If you don’t have a MacBook, this will still work — it just won’t blend in as naturally.

Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub

Belkin, the other accessory-making juggernaut, has a USB-C multimedia hub to help people add more ports to their laptop when on the go or at home. Built for both Mac and Windows, this hub adds several port options: two USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C, one HDMI, one SD Card port, and even a gigabit ethernet port in case you need to connect the old fashioned way. The HDMI supports up to 4K video and there’s even an option for pass-through charging for up to 60W for your devices. This is the most expensive hub on the list, but Belkin has earned its solid reputation, and this is one of the few hubs that offers pass-through charging.

Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub

The Sabrent 4-port hub is cheap, fast, and portable. If all you’re looking for is a few extra ports, this is the cheapest option on the market, while still delivering decent performance. Each port comes with its own power switch, allowing you quickly . Best of all, this hub works with both Windows and Mac, without needing any drivers or installs.

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Ultra-Slim Hub

Anker’s ultra-slim hub is an attractive option that feels like a premium option, while fitting nicely within most budgets. Like the Sabrent hub above, this is a 4-port model that uses USB 3.0. The main differences here are the lack of power switches, and the form factor. While the Sabrent is compact, the Anker model can easily fit in the pocket of a bag for use anywhere. This is also a popular option to attach to the bottom of a desk as an invisible expansion to a desktop PC. For its price, this is the best slim USB hub on the market.

WENTER 11-Port USB Data Hub Splitter

If you’re looking for quantity, you won’t need to look any further. Not only does it have 11 — yes, 11 — ports with individual power switches, it also features USB 3.0 for high speed transfers. This hub requires external power though, so you’ll need to plug it into the wall. But for at-home workstations, this is an affordable option with more ports than you’ll ever need.

And those are the best USB hubs you can buy in 2021. If you have other tech items you’d like to see tech guides for, be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

