October round-up: Network expansions in Canada

Every month, we report on press releases from Canadian carrier companies announcing new investments in wireless and broadband services in regions across the country.
To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of every announcement from October 2021, plus a helpful map so you can visualize where each company focused its efforts this month.
Nunavik internet project
October 14th: CRTC provides final $53.4 million for Nunavik high-speed internet project
Primus
October 7th: Primus expands internet service availability in Quebec
Rogers
October 12th: Rogers expands 5G service to 11 regions in Quebec
October 14th: Rogers to expand fibre internet network in the Ottawa area
October 25th: Rogers announces completion of its national 5G core rollout
October 28th: Rogers to build up fibre internet network in Ramara, Ontario
Telus
October 14th: Telus expands 5G service in nine Alberta locations
October 18th: Telus widens 5G network on Vancouver Island
October 20th: Telus 5G now available in Grand Forks, Pemberton, Vernon and Whistler
October 21st: Telus expands 5G network to six new communities in British Columbia
Xplornet
October 7th: Xplornet now offering gigabit internet service at 6,500 Haldimand locations
October 29th: Xplornet to install high-speed fibre cable across PEI’s Confederation Bridge
