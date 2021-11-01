October round-up: Network expansions in Canada

Every month, we report on press releases from Canadian carrier companies announcing new investments in wireless and broadband services in regions across the country.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of every announcement from October 2021, plus a helpful map so you can visualize where each company focused its efforts this month.

Nunavik internet project

October 14th: CRTC provides final $53.4 million for Nunavik high-speed internet project

Primus

October 7th: Primus expands internet service availability in Quebec

Rogers

October 12th: Rogers expands 5G service to 11 regions in Quebec

October 14th: Rogers to expand fibre internet network in the Ottawa area

October 25th: Rogers announces completion of its national 5G core rollout

October 28th: Rogers to build up fibre internet network in Ramara, Ontario

Telus

October 14th: Telus expands 5G service in nine Alberta locations

October 18th: Telus widens 5G network on Vancouver Island

October 20th: Telus 5G now available in Grand Forks, Pemberton, Vernon and Whistler

October 21st: Telus expands 5G network to six new communities in British Columbia

Xplornet

October 7th: Xplornet now offering gigabit internet service at 6,500 Haldimand locations

October 29th: Xplornet to install high-speed fibre cable across PEI’s Confederation Bridge

