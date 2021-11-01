Smartphones on Bell’s network fell back an hour this weekend

If you missed your alarm this weekend or noticed that your smartphone mysteriously fell back an hour, don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

Some Bell mobile customers found that their smartphones’ internal clock jumped back a full hour.

“Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning,” said Bell in a press statement. “Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The issue is now resolved. If the correct time does not appear, you may need to reboot your phone, go on airplane mode. Thank you for your patience! — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) November 1, 2021

The issue seems to have impacted users on Bell’s flanker brand Virgin as well.

Thank you @Bell_MTS @Bell_Support @Bell_MTSHelps @bell for making me think I was losing it this morning forgetting about a time change half asleep. Contributed to me being late to work today. I have a 10 pager hurt feelings report where do I send it? Bell? More like gong — Mike C (@mshreer79) November 1, 2021

One of my phones time is behind 1 hour

I use date and time provided by network. #Bell What time is it in #Ottawa? Strange! — Ghazi Wadi (@GhaziOttawa) November 1, 2021

@bell Please fix the time issue on your mobile phones. I missed my morning run today because I woke up an hour late. For others it will mean being late to work by an hour. #bell #bellmobility #timechange — Rakesh Aggarwal (@RakeshActuary) November 1, 2021

It’s currently unclear what caused the issue. Clocks in various regions across Canada will fall back by one hour as of November 7th due to Daylight Saving Time, so there’s a possibility that Bell pushed this change forward a little earlier than planned.