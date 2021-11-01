fbpx
Smartphones on Bell’s network fell back an hour this weekend

If your alarm didn't go off on time this morning, blame Bell

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 1, 202110:30 AM EDT
If you missed your alarm this weekend or noticed that your smartphone mysteriously fell back an hour, don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

Some Bell mobile customers found that their smartphones’ internal clock jumped back a full hour.

“Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning,” said Bell in a press statement. “Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The issue seems to have impacted users on Bell’s flanker brand Virgin as well.

It’s currently unclear what caused the issue. Clocks in various regions across Canada will fall back by one hour as of November 7th due to Daylight Saving Time, so there’s a possibility that Bell pushed this change forward a little earlier than planned.

