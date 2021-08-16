Crave confirms 4K content on Apple TV 4K

Bell Media’s Crave soft-launched 4K content on the Apple TV 4K last Friday, August 13th.
Throughout the weekend, some users noted that they were noticing an ‘Available In 4K’ section appeared on their Apple TV 4K device. Now, Bell has confirmed to MobileSyrup that 4K support has indeed been rolled out to Crave.
For now, Bell says only a number of Crave titles have received the 4K update, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984, but it plans to launch a “more robust 4K collection on additional Crave platforms in the future.”
Although Bell indicated 4K was coming to Crave back in 2018, it’s important to note that the service only received 1080p streaming support on select platforms in 2019. That includes iOS, Android and Xbox One. In 2020, it also received 5.1 surround sound support.
Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.
