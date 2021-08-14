Some users report 4K Crave content showing up on Apple TV 4K

Bell’s Crave streaming platform somehow still doesn’t offer a 4K viewing option, despite saying it was coming in the “near future” all the way back in 2018.
Well, the company reportedly made some progress on 4K support, with some users reporting that an ‘Available In 4K’ section appeared on their Apple TV 4K device.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for confirmation of the feature and will update this piece with the company’s response. Additionally, MobileSyrup hasn’t been able to corroborate reports so far, but will update this post if we find evidence of 4K support in the Crave Apple TV app.
Although Bell indicated 4K was coming to Crave back in 2018, it’s important to note that the service only received 1080p streaming support on select platforms in 2019. That includes iOS, Android and Xbox One. In 2020, it also received 5.1 surround sound support.
As a further indication of how far behind Crave is compared to competing services, shortly after the pandemic hit last year and companies started reducing stream quality to save bandwidth, reports suggested Crave would do the same. However, the reports specifically said Crave’s 4K streams would drop to 720p, despite the fact that Crave did not offer 4K on any platform.
Hopefully the rumoured 4K option on Apple TV is an indication that Crave will soon support 4K streams.
Via: iPhoneInCanada
Comments