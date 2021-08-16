Fanatical’s ‘Summer Sale Encore’ offers discounts on several titles

Fanatical is offering its “Summer Sale Encore” with several titles, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Doom Eternal – Deluxe Edition and more at a discount.
Check out some of the notable titles on sale below:
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3: Now $85.54, was $144.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things Chapter: Now $7.14, was $13.49
- Doom Eternal – Deluxe Edition: Now $26.39, was $119.99
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- Far Cry 5: Now $15.19, was $79.99
- Football Manager 2021: Now $22.09, was $64.99
- For Honor – Starter Edition: Now $4.48, was $19.49
- Frostpunk: Now $8.83, was $33.99
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: Now $45.04, was $52.99
- Hell Let Loose: Now $38.21, was $45.49
- Project CARS – Game Of The Year Edition: Now $5.77, was $57.77
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Now $20.47, was $45.49
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Standard Edition: Now $18.39, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Now $10.79, was $29.99
- WWE 2K19: Now $71.39, was $79.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Collector’s Edition: Now $12.35, was $51.49
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Legendary Hero Edition: Now $54.99, was $117
Find all Summer Sale Encore games here.
