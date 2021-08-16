PREVIOUS|
Fanatical's 'Summer Sale Encore' offers discounts on several titles

Including Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Legendary Hero Edition, Frostpunk, For Honor and more

Aug 16, 2021

Fanatical is offering its “Summer Sale Encore” with several titles, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Doom Eternal – Deluxe Edition and more at a discount.

Check out some of the notable titles on sale below:

Find all Summer Sale Encore games here.

