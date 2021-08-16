Shoppers’ Bonus Redemption Event is on now

Shoppers Drug Mart is currently running a ‘Bonus Redemption Event’ until August 18th.
On a normal day, 50,000 PC Optimum points account for $50 when you purchase something, but during Bonus Redemption Event, 50,000 points will give you $65, equivalent to 65,000 points.
Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.
So what can you spend these points on? Shoppers currently has a handful of video games on sale that might make a solid purchase. Check them out below:
- Assassins Creed Valhalla for PS5: Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Assassins Creed Valhalla for Xbox One: Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Assassins Creed Valhalla for PS4: Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Demon’s Souls for PS5: Now $64.99, was $89.99
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Luigi Set: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5: Now $49.99, was $64.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5: Now $49.99, was $79.99
Learn more about the Bonus Redemption promotion here.
Image credit: Flickr — Huy Dang
Via: @Lbabinz
Comments