PREVIOUS
Deals

Shoppers’ Bonus Redemption Event is on now

You can spend your points on video games

Aug 16, 2021

2:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is currently running a ‘Bonus Redemption Event’ until August 18th.

On a normal day, 50,000 PC Optimum points account for $50 when you purchase something, but during Bonus Redemption Event, 50,000 points will give you $65, equivalent to 65,000 points.

Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.

So what can you spend these points on? Shoppers currently has a handful of video games on sale that might make a solid purchase. Check them out below:

Learn more about the Bonus Redemption promotion here.

Image credit: Flickr — Huy Dang

Via: @Lbabinz

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 17, 2021

11:10 AM EDT

Humble is offering a ‘Big in Japan’ sale with titles up to 85 percent off

Deals

Jul 26, 2021

9:10 PM EDT

Humble has several new and old titles up to 90 percent off

Deals

Jul 30, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC points when you spend $75

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

12:36 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $75+ online

Comments