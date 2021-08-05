Xbox to hold second indie games showcase on Twitch on August 10

Xbox will hold its second-ever ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming showcase on Tuesday, August 10th at 9am PT/12pm ET.
Just like the inaugural event in March, the August 10th show will spotlight a variety of indie games that are coming to Xbox consoles. This will air exclusively on Twitch.
The Xbox Wire blog post specifically mentions that we’ll hear from the developers of The Artful Escape, Ollie Ollie World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time, while the header image showcases Toronto-made The Big Con and Aragami 2 on top of Ollie Ollie World.
Xbox also promises “some Xbox Game Pass news and announcements.” More than a dozen games were confirmed for Game Pass at the first showcase, including Toronto-made Nobody Saves the World!, Canadian-led Moonglow Bay and Vancouver-made Backbone.
It’s also worth noting that beloved 2020 indie game Hades is coming to Game Pass on August 13th, while the highly anticipated indie 12 Minutes lands on the service on August 19th.
Image credit: Skybound/Mighty Yell
Source: Xbox
