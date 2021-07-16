Shoppers Drug Mart offering 20,000 bonus PC points when you spend $60

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 20,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $60.
You’ll need the PC app to take advantage of this offer. Once you’ve set up or entered your app, refresh your offers page, and you should see a 20,000 point offer for Shoppers if you spend more than $60.
The points work out to $20 in value. This offer is available until Sunday, July 18th.
From truly wireless headphones, video games and even consoles, to vitamins and groceries, these points can be redeemed towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.
You can download the PC app on iOS and Android.
It’s worth noting that Shoppers is also running a Bonus Redemption Event that runs from July 16th to 21st.
On a normal day, 50,000 PC Optimum will account for $50 when you purchase something, but while the Bonus Redemption Event is on, 50,000 points will account for $65, equivalent to 65,000 points.
Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.
The two offers can not be combined and shoppers’ website also says that you can’t use it to buy tobacco, lottery tickets, alcohol, gift cards, all prepaid cards, transit/event tickets, post office transactions, passport photos, cashback, delivery charges, all non-participating 3rd party operations and any other products which are provincially regulated (including pharmacy-related transactions).
Learn more about the 20,000 bonus points offer here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
