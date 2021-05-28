Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 set to release on October 7, 2021

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th, Ubisoft has announced.
The Ubisoft Toronto-developed game was previously set to release in February before being delayed last fall into Ubisoft’s current fiscal year.
The release date was confirmed during the first-ever gameplay reveal for Far Cry 6, which comes just under one year after the game was officially unveiled. The first trailer Ubisoft has released focuses on Far Cry 6‘s story:
Meanwhile, there’s a second trailer which showcases gameplay:
Far Cry 6 follows a customizable protagonist named Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter looking to liberate the fictional island of Yara from the ruthless dictator Antón Castillo.
Notably, Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame has provided the likeness, motion capture and voiceover for Castillo. Anthony Gonzalez, the lead of 2017’s acclaimed Coco, plays Castillo’s son Diego.
Far Cry 6 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store only) and Google Stadia.
