Here are the Google Pixel 6 series, and pink iPhone 13 Pro renders from last week

From May 15th to May 21st, we saw a couple of leaks about the upcoming Pixel 6 series.
First, off it’s all about Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rumours again. This week we got two detailed looks at both devices from leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), showing off the phones in separate leaks.
Kudos @jon_prosser who shared a rather good look at the #Pixel6Pro.
That being said, his depiction isn't that flawless…
Thus, I'm back to provide a more accurate look at this device + display size + dimensions + 360° video, on behalf of @digitindia 👇🏻https://t.co/SjL80zE2Ys pic.twitter.com/vF2lVyJKBN
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 20, 2021
Starting with the Pixel 6 Pro, we can see that the device sports more of a boxy look, akin to the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Additionally, it offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centred hole-punch camera and measures in at 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm (11.5mm with the camera bump).
From these images, we can now tell that the handset sports a telephoto periscope camera, which is a first for Google, allowing it to compete with devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei’s P40 Pro.
Reportedly, the device will sport dual stereo speakers, wireless charging and feature a SIM slot on the side.
It’s worth mentioning that display analyst Ross Young noted last year that Google was working on a device with a 6.67-inch display. At that time, he believed that the phone would launch in 2020, but the Pixel 6 Pro could possibly be that unreleased device.
Next up is the Google Pixel 6, which also offers a boxy design, but with a 6.4-inch flat display, thin bezels and a hole-punch camera. The device reportedly measures in at 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including rear camera bump).
And, in addition to yesterday's #Google #Pixel6Pro leak, here comes a more detailed look at the #Pixel6!
Gorgeous 5K renders + 360° video + display size + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles 👇🏻https://t.co/Mhakzsm7b4 pic.twitter.com/0ZefcKDCID
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 21, 2021
Further, the smartphone features bottom-firing stereo speakers and two cameras, unlike the three available in the Pro model.
Apple
This week a dubious rumour appeared regarding a ‘Rose Pink’ iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the device looks undeniably cool, it’s likely entirely fake and won’t ever actually exist.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC
— PENG STORE (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021
Samsung
While this isn’t necessarily a leak, Samsung Display has revealed several upcoming panels that it’s working on.
There’s the new S-Foldable OLED display, which can either be part of an in-folding or out-folding device, and can be folded twice. When folded twice, the panel can be used as a smartphone’s screen, but when unfolded, it reaches a maximum, tablet-like size of 7.2-inches
Samsung also showed off a prototype of its Slideable OLED display, which allows a device to extend horizontally without requiring additional folds. Further, Samsung Display showed off a foldable 17-inch panel at the event.
Lastly, the South Korean tech giant unveiled an under-panel camera display that was shown off in a laptop. This allowed the laptop to offer an entirely edge-to-edge panel.
Rumours indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport under-screen camera technology similar to the panel shown off by Samsung Display.
Image Credit: @OnLeaks, Digit India
