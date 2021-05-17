Samsung Display shows off S-foldable panel, slidable screen and more

Samsung Display has unveiled what we can expect from the company’s upcoming smartphone screens at the Display Week 2021 exhibition, according toÂ SamMobile.
The tech giant showcased its new S-Foldable OLED panel, which can either be a part of an in-folding or out-folding device, and can be folded twice. When folded twice, the panel can be used for a smartphone’s screen, but when unfolded it reaches a maximum size of 7.2 inches like a tablet.
Samsung has also shown off a prototype of its Slideable OLED display, which allows a device to let its display extend horizontally without requiring any folds.
Further, Samsung Display also showed off a foldable 17-inch panel at the event.
Lastly, the South Korean tech-maker unveiled an under-panel camera display that was shown off on a laptop. This allowed the laptop to offer a truly edge-to-edge panel and something that could possibly come to an upcoming smartphone.
Some rumours indicate that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature said under-screen camera technology.
With all that Samsung showed off today, we might be seeing a few innovations from the tech-maker later this year or possibly next year.
Samsung isn’t the only company working on extendable handsets, or foldable tablets as we should expect to see similar features in upcoming handsets from TCL.
Personally, I’m a fan of the slideable displays, but let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Source: Samsung Display, Via: SamMobile
Image Credit: Samsung Display Via: SamMobileÂ
Comments