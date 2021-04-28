Netflix officially launches ‘Play Something’ shuffle feature

Starting today, Netflix’s ‘Play Something‘ feature is officially rolling out.
PLAY SOMETHING will show you:
✔️ A new series/film similar to one you've watched before
✔️An episode/film you’ve already watched and may want to watch again if it's been a while
✔️ An episode from a show you've started but haven't finished (it will pick up where you left off) pic.twitter.com/cVAVkraeOk
— Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2021
You’ll see the Play Something button below the user’s profile.
You may have seen this feature before as the streaming service has been testing this feature on connected TV devices like Roku since the summer of 2020.
Additionally, there was previously a shuffle feature that Netflix tested in 2019, which allowed Android users to play a random episode from select TV shows.
Source: Netflix
