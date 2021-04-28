Fido reportedly giving out $10 e-gift cards for using automatic payments

Rogers flanker brand Fido is reportedly handing out gift cards to some customers who sign up for the carrier’s automatic payment system.
Spotted by RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘CarW55,’ the offer is available in the Fido app. It lets users who sign up for automatic payments claim a $10 e-gift card for Indigo, iTunes or a donation to PFLAG. Further, CarW55 notes that some users already on the automatic payment system may be able to claim the offer through the app.
If you don’t have the Fido app, you can download it for free on iOS and Android. The offer should appear in the Fido Xtra section of the app under the ‘From Fido’ section. Several users posted that they were able to claim the offer despite already having automatic payments.
Still, your mileage may vary with this deal. You can check out the RFD thread for more details.
Source: RFD
Comments