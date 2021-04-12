PREVIOUS|
Koodo offering $200 Visa gift card with purchase of select devices

The gift card is only available to new customers buying their device online

Apr 12, 2021

4:06 PM EDT

LG Velvet back panel

If youâ€™re looking for a decent deal on a new phone, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering $100 and $200 Visa gift cards along with up to $100 bill credit with the purchase of several devices.

The gift card is only available to new customers buying their device online on one of the offered tabs: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus.

Below are some of the devices offering bill credit and gift cards:

A full list of devices with attached offers can be found here.

Source: Koodo

