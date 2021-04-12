Koodo offering $200 Visa gift card with purchase of select devices

If youâ€™re looking for a decent deal on a new phone, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering $100 and $200 Visa gift cards along with up to $100 bill credit with the purchase of several devices.
The gift card is only available to new customers buying their device online on one of the offered tabs: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus.
Below are some of the devices offering bill credit and gift cards:
- TCL 10 Pro — $200 Visa gift card
- iPhone 12 Mini — Up to $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month
- LG Velvet 5G — $200 Visa gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G — Up to $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month
- LG K41s — $100 Visa gift card
- iPhone 12 Pro Max — Up to $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month
- LG K61 — $100 Visa gift card
A full list of devices with attached offers can be found here.
Source: Koodo
