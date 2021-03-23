The internet says Nintendo is killing Mario on March 31st

For reasons that seem to only relate to ensuring some of its most popular games and products remain scarce, Nintendo will soon no longer sell Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, its Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld and all of its Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary merch.
When the Japanese gaming giant launched its various Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary products, the company included the caveat it would stop selling them after March 31st, 2021. Though many people didn’t take this rather abrupt cutoff date seriously, it seems Nintendo is actually going through with it.
Even Super Mario Bros. 35, a Switch platformer battle royale available through the Nintendo Network, will no longer be playable on that date. The company also recently reminded fans of the impending death of all things, Mario, through its Japanese Twitter account.
As the internet often does, it’s taken this rather strange decision on Nintendo’s part and turned it into an amusing joke. Below are just a few of the tweets frustrated Nintendo fans are sharing about Mario’s impending death:
Luigi: We live our lives taking each second for granted.
Mario: But what would you do if you knew how much time you had left?
Only a few days left before we bid farewell to Mario… forever…
Memento Mario
Unus Marius#mario35 #mariomemories #march31 #Nintendo #UnusAnnus pic.twitter.com/jV8j786B9T
— Kenton Draws Stuff (@ken10drawsstuff) March 22, 2021
All the mario games are going away on March 31 because Nintendo is killing him
— Michael Spiese (@MichaelSpiese) March 20, 2021
Nintendo: “We are killing Mario on March 31st”
Sony: “We are killing the entire digital PS3,PSP,Vita library on July 2nd” https://t.co/umPUZYeEYK
— 𝔽𝕠𝕩𝔼𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 🏳️🌈 (@ax_zer0) March 22, 2021
So nintendo is killing Mario on March 31 as a sacrifice to you, aren’t they?
— Carmine the Sergal (@CarmineSergal) March 18, 2021
In a recent interview with Polygon, Doug Bowser (yes, that’s his real name), Nintendo of America’s president, said that the concept behind these products with a relatively short run is that they were aimed to be considered a “celebration” and that this isn’t a “strategy that we’re going to be using widely, but one we thought was very unique for the actual anniversary.”
Of course, it’s very possible Nintendo could have plans to release Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ games as separate titles and to re-release its Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld at some point, but the company hasn’t announced anything yet.
