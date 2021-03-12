SyrupCast 234: Sonos Roam and Koodo’s ‘thoughtful review’

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by Jon Lamont to talk about the new Sonos Roam and a significant plan shakeup at Koodo.
Before jumping into the main part of the podcast, the team goes over some of the most interesting news on MobileSyrup, including Rogers expanding its affordable internet program, Samsung’s next Unpacked event and new Chrome OS features.
After that, Brad breaks down what’s special about the new Roam portable speaker from Sonos and why people should be excited about it.
Jon then outlines the recent drama surrounding Koodo’s provincial calling shenanigans and explains that after “thoughtful review,” the carrier decided to walk back the change.
The trio finally wraps up the podcasts with the games they’ve been playing lately, including Outriders and Planet Zoo.
Tune in below or find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your podcast platform of choice.
