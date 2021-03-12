PREVIOUS|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition now in stock at EB Games Canada [Now sold out]

The PS5 always sells out incredibly fast.

Mar 12, 2021

10:05 AM EST

Update 03/12/2021 10:15am ET: As expected, the PlayStation 5 sold out in a matter of minutes. EB Games Canada has tweeted that the Digital Edition PS5 is no longer available.

If you hurry, you may be able to get a PlayStation 5 from EB Games Canada.

The retailer tweeted this morning that it now has PS5 Digital Edition consoles with an extra controller in stock. The Digital Edition console doesn’t feature a disc drive and this specific $589 bundle comes with two controllers.

That said, similar to previous EB Games Canada PS5 stock drops, we weren’t able to get past the digital queue page.

If you want to learn more about Sony’s latest video game console, check out our review. 

It’s important to note that several EB Games Canada customers recently reported that the retailer’s website leaked personal information when they attempted to purchase a PlayStation 5 online. It’s unclear if EB Games has fixed this issue.

Source: EB Games

