Rogers expands eligibility for affordable internet program to more residents

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is expanding eligibility for its ‘Connected for Success’ affordable internet program.
The program provides internet for $9.99 a month with download speeds of up to 25Mbps and 5Mbps upload to eligible residents in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
The program is now available to residents receiving income support through Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program and for senior Ontarians receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement.
It’s also now available to residents in New Brunswick who qualify for income support through the Social Assistance Program, Disability Support Program or through the Guaranteed Income Supplement.
Newfoundlanders receiving income and disability benefits or are receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement are also now eligible for the program.
“This last year in particular has shown us the vital role that networks and connectivity play in all of our lives. At Rogers we want to help ensure that no Canadian is left behind in accessing affordable internet options,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale in a press release.
Eligible customers can apply through the Connected for Success website and must provide verification that they are receiving government financial assistance under a qualifying program.
The carrier notes that 30,000 households are connected through the program and that 750,000 households are eligible for the program.
Source: Rogers
