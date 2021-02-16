Fitbit Versa 3, Sense, Inspire 2 and Charge 4 discounted on Amazon

PREVIOUS|
If you’re looking for a new Fitbit device, this might be the sale you’ve been waiting for.

The tech giant’s positively reviewed Versa 3, the higher-end Sense, the Inspire 2 and even the Charge 4, are on sale on Amazon. As far as discounts on Fitbit smartwatches and wearables go, these are some of the steepest I’ve seen.

The $239 Versa 3 is the best of the bunch when the price is taken into account, given its ability to track runs, walks and bike rides. It also includes sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring and voice controls.

On the other hand, the $349 Sense is Fitbit’s high-end smartwatch offering. The wearable includes the ability to measure stress levels through the skin and can take ECG reading to detect the signs of an irregular heart rhythm, similar to the Apple Watch.

Below are all of Amazon’s Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Versa 3 $249 (regularly $299)

Fitbit Sense $349 (regularly $429)

Fitbit Inspire 2 $89 (regularly $129)

Fitbit Charge 4 $169.95 (regularily $199)

