Tim Hortons’ all-digital ‘Roll Up The Win’ kicks off on March 8

Tim Hortons’ ‘Roll Up The Rim’ contest has gone completely digital and now has a new name and additional rules.
The newly named game, ‘Roll Up to Win,’ gets rid of the ‘Please Play Again’ message as every roll now wins something. Prizes include digital rewards like Tims Rewards Points and subscriptions to streaming services, along with coffee, donuts and larger grand prizes.
Tims says it will release more information regarding prizes soon. Roll Up To Win starts on March 8th and runs until April 4th.
Guests can now earn Rolls by buying cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast wraps and hot beverages. Guests can use Tim Hortons’ app or the Roll Up To Win website to get prizes.
Additionally, those who purchase orders through the Tim Hortons app will get a Roll for each eligible item they buy.
Last year was the 35th anniversary of ‘Roll Up The Rim,’ however, days before the contest launched, Tim Hortons announced changes to the contest due to COVID-19. At the time, the company stated that it didn’t believe it was appropriate for employees to handle cup tags amid a global pandemic, which led to a digital contest.
Tim Hortons app is available on iOS and Android.
Source: Tim Hortons
