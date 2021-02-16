Moovit rolls out real-time crowding information for London, Ontario transit users

Moovit is rolling out a new feature for users in London, Ontario to help them avoid crowded buses.
The app is launching real-time crowding information with London Transit so that users can see how crowded their bus is before they get on it. Moovit notes that this new feature will help users make informed decisions to feel safer when riding transit.
Both Android and iOS users will now see information about buses through the app. It’ll display either ‘Available Seats,’ ‘Standing Room Only’ or ‘Crowded.’
“Real-time crowding information eliminates another layer of uncertainty from public transit, especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer in a press release.
“Knowing in advance if there will be a seat on the bus gives riders the knowledge they need to make decisions that they are comfortable with when riding mass transit.”
Moovit notes that this feature will also be useful for parents with strollers who may need a place to sit, during or after the pandemic.
You can download Moovit from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
Source: Moovit
