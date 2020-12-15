PREVIOUS|
Microsoft Surface Duo coming to Canada in early 2021

There's no mention of the dual-screen smartphone's Canadian price yet

Dec 15, 2020

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Microsoft’s clean-looking dual-screen phone device, you’re in luck.

The company has announced that the Surface Duo is coming to Canada in early 2021.

The dual-screen smartphone has been available in the U.S. since September, but it hasn’t been released anywhere else until now. When the Duo comes to Canada, it will also launch in Germany, the U.K. and France.

In the U.S., the Duo costs $1,399 USD (about $1,860 CAD). However, it’s likely going to cost more here since many tech giants seem to be boosting prices beyond the current Canadian exchange rate.

The Duo is notable for being Microsoft’s first smartphone since the Windows phone and the fact that it runs Android. Further, it’s also a dual-screen mobile device that folds.

If you visit the blog post about the Surace Duo, you can sign up to get an email notifying you when the device is available.

MobileSyrup will have more on the Surface Duo in the coming weeks.

Source: Microsoft

