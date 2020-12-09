‘Destiny 2’ to finally get crossplay sometime next year

Destiny 2 has seen several significant changes over the last year as the game moved to Steam on PC and launched on Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Despite the rapid expansion, one common feature — crossplay — has remained unavailable, leaving some platforms, such as Stadia, with smaller player bases than others.
That’s set to change in 2021, however. In a recent surprise ‘Dev Update’ post, Joe Blackburn, assistant game director for Destiny 2, explained several upcoming changes, including confirmation of crossplay coming sometime next year.
As for when we could expect crossplay, Blackburn didn’t give specifics. However, it’s a long-overdue feature for a game like Destiny 2, which now extends across multiple platforms and multiple generations of those platforms.
It’s worth noting that Destiny 2 does support cross-generational play, which means that those with next-gen consoles can play with friends on older consoles. But adding the ability to play with friends across PC, consoles and streaming services like Stadia could dramatically increase the player base for everyone.
Bungie will likely launch crossplay around when it brings Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Destiny 2, along with its most recent expansion, Beyond Light, came to Game Pass for consoles earlier this year and Microsoft is working to bring it to Game Pass for PC in 2021. Given how Microsoft handles Game Pass on PC, there’s a good chance that means players will need to download Destiny 2 through the Xbox app instead of playing it through Steam as it currently exists. Since that could split the PC player base, crossplay could remedy that. And with so many other avenues available to play the game, bringing the player base together is a great move.
The only real downside is it could make player vs. player (PvP) content more frustrating given the ongoing cheating issues plaguing PC players.
Image credit: Bungie
