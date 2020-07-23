Destiny 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass this fall with all expansions

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass this fall alongside all of its expansions.
Specifically, the base multiplayer shooter and its previously released Curse of Osiris, Warmind, Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions will hit Game Pass in September, while the upcoming Beyond Light expansion will be added to the service when it launches in November.
While there is a free to play ‘New Light’ version of Destiny 2, it only includes the base game, a selection of modes and the first two expansions. The rest of the content must be purchased à la carte. Therefore, Game Pass will provide the complete Destiny 2 experience at no additional cost to subscribers. With Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll also be able to stream Destiny 2 through xCloud at no additional cost to your phone.
As previously confirmed, Bungie is also bringing Destiny 2 to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday with 4K/60fps enhancements. Those who own the game on Xbox One or PS4 can upgrade to the next-gen versions at no additional cost.
A base Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada, while Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $16.99/month and includes Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold.
Image credit: Bungie
Comments