Here are 2020’s top trending Google search terms in Canada

2020 has been a difficult year for nearly everyone, and you can definitely gather that from this year’s top Google Search terms.
With search terms like the Coronavirus, CERB, Kobe Byrant, Naya Rivera and Kim Jong Un, it’s clear that we might be in the darkest timeline.
Below are some of the top search terms in Canada:
Searches
- US election
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Zoom
- Raptors
- CERB
- Kim Jong Un
- Naya Rivera
- Joe Biden
- Trump vs. Biden
Canadian News
- Coronavirus
- CERB
- Air Canada stock
- Nova Scotia shooting
- Blackout Tuesday
- Black Lives Matter
- Trudeau press conference today
- CERB extension
- Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
- Safia Nolin
People
- Kim Jong Un
- Joe Biden
- Kamala Harris
- Boris Johnson
- Jacob Blake
- Tom Hanks
- Shakira
- Kanye West
- Aaron Hernandez
- Ghislaine Maxwell
Losses
- Kobe Bryant
- Naya Rivera
- Alex Trebek
- George Floyd
- Chadwick Boseman
- Sean Connery
- Eddie Van Halen
- Kelly Preston
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Kenny Rogers
Athletes
- Ryan Newman
- Jay Bouwmeester
- Bubba Wallace
- Tyson Fury
- Rudy Gobert
- Brendan Leipsic
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Scottie Pippen
- Josh Anderson
NBA Teams
- Toronto Raptors
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Boston Celtics
- Miami Heat
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Denver Nuggets
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Brooklyn Nets
NHL Teams
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montréal Canadiens
- Vancouver Canucks
- Edmonton Oilers
- Calgary Flames
- Winnipeg Jets
- Boston Bruins
- Ottawa Senators
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Tampa Bay Lightning
Movies
- Parasite
- Contagion
- Black Panther
- Borat 2
- Little Women
- Uncut Gems
- Knives Out
- Papillon
- Mulan
- The Gentlemen
TV Shows
- Tiger King
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Ozark
- Cobra Kai
- Money Heist
- The Umbrella Academy
- Outer Banks
- Emily in Paris
- The Witcher
- Love Is Blind
Season Finale
- Station 19 season finale
- This Is Us season finale
- Grey’s Anatomy season finale
- The Good Doctor season finale
- New Amsterdam season finale
- God Friended Me season finale
- The Rookie season finale
- 9-1-1 season finale
- Chicago Fire season finale
- Better Call Saul season finale
Top Trending Musicians
- Shakira
- Kanye West
- August Alsina
- Grimes
- Adele
Memes
- Tiger King memes
- Quarantine memes
- Among Us memes
- Funny Valentine’s memes
- Carole Baskin memes
- 2020 memes
- Baby Yoda memes
- Love Is Blind memes
- Joe Exotic memes
- Toilet paper memes
Recipes
- Easy cookie recipes
- Buttermilk recipes
- Butternut squash recipes
- Sourdough discard recipes
- Scalloped potatoes recipes
- Bread recipes
- Coleslaw recipes
- Crock Pot recipes
- Breakfast recipes
- Air fryer recipes
Diets
- The Sirtfood diet
- GERD diet
- The Candida diet
- Keto diet rules
- Plant-based diet
- Anti-inflammatory diet
- Fatty liver diet
- DASH diet
- Alkaline diet
- IBS diet
Workouts
- Resistance band workout
- Chloe Ting workout
- Insanity workout
- Home workout
- Murph workout
- Alexis Ren ab workout
- Bodyweight workout
- Booty workout
- Full body workout
- Upper body workout
Definition
- Pandemic
- Systemic racism
- Social distancing
- Furlough
- Epidemic
- Asymptomatic
- Queer
- Fracking
- BIPOC
- Caucus
Why…
- Why are people buying toilet paper?
- Why was George Floyd stopped?
- Why is it called COVID-19?
- Why did Kobe have 2 numbers?
- Why is Nevada taking so long?
- Why did Alex leave Grey’s?
- Why did 69 go to jail?
- Why is TikTok being banned?
- Why is gas so cheap right now 2020?
- Why is Australia on fire?
What…
- What is Coronavirus?
- What does WAP mean?
- What is Antifa?
- What is a pandemic?
- What is Juneteenth?
- What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
- What is Blackout Tuesday?
- What is fracking?
- What time is the US election?
- What happened with Jessica Mulroney?
How to…
- How to apply for EI
- How to make hand sanitizer
- How to apply for CERB
- How to make a mask
- How to cut your own hair
- How to use Zoom
- How to make sourdough starter
- How to get tested for Coronavirus
- How to make whipped coffee
- How to make bread
COVID-19
- COVID-19
- COVID-19 prevention
- COVID-19 Canada
- COVID-19 live updates
- COVID-19 symptoms
- COVID-19 USA
- COVID-19 stats
- COVID-19 map
- COVID-19 news
- Bill Gates COVID-19
