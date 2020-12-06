Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Huawei says Trump administration put Canada in a ‘difficult situation’
- CCTS annual report reveals 19 percent decrease in telecom complaints
- Federal government to impose tax on digital giants like Netflix and Amazon
- Rogers extends support for organizations aiding vulnerable Canadians amid pandemic
- Toronto residents can test out Google’s new Street View beta
- Rogers providing free phones and data plans to Indigenous women’s shelters
- Apple reveals 2020’s most downloaded App Store apps and games in Canada
- CIRA reveals there are now three million .CA domains registered
- Amazon sees record-breaking holiday shopping season amid pandemic
- Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in December
- Bell and the Raptors present ‘The Bubble: An Open Gym Documentary’ on TSN
- YouTube shares its 2020 top trending videos and creators in Canada
- Salesforce is buying workplace chat app Slack for $27.7 billion
