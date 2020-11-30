Bell and the Raptors present ‘The Bubble: An Open Gym Documentary’ on TSN

2020 has been a weird year for sports.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sporting events have been forced to change how they operate significantly, resulting in some cancellations, later seasons and the NBA ‘Bubble.’
TSN and Bell filmed a four-part documentary about the Toronto Raptors’ experience in this past summer’s NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida. The first two parts of the four-hour documentary debut on December 8th at 8pm ET (5pm PT), and the second two parts take place on December 15th at the same time.
The documentary captures behind-the-scenes footage as the Raptors reunited after the three-month cancellation of the NBA season, and how they prepared for the Bubble. The camera follows the team’s 84-day journey from training camp, their new home-away-from-home, to the playoffs.
“There were limits on how many people each team could bring to Orlando, but we knew Open Gym needed to be there because we wanted to share that unbelievable experience with our fans. This was history, and it needed to be recorded,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in the media release.
Open Gym presented by Bell is also available for live-streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers.
Source: Bell Media
