Best Buy Canada serves up another batch of early Black Friday deals

It’s no secret that Black Friday, which arrives on November 27th, is one of the year’s busiest online shopping days — especially for anyone looking for deals on tech.
And with the pandemic’s second wave in full swing in Canada, this year’s Black Friday could be the biggest ever.
So to give Canadians a head start on the savings, Best Buy Canada has released a slate of early deals that you can take advantage of until November 21.
Below are some of the top offers:
Gaming Keyboards and Accessories
Razer Huntsman Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90 (save $19.99)
Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad for $79.99 (save $20)
Brassex Luna Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair in Red for $179.99 (save $120)
Brassex Eclipse Ergonomic Vinyl Gaming Chair in Black/Red for $119.99 (save $80)
Home Automation
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera in Black—3 Pack for $369.99 (save $100)
Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant in Chalk for $69.99 (save $30)
External Hard Drives and Routers
Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $199.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point—2 Pack for $279.99 (save $70)
Home Theatre
Octane Turbo XL700 3-Seat Genuine Leather Power Recliner Home Theatre Seating with Console in Black for $1,899.99 (save $1,700)
You can check out all of the ‘Beat the Rush’ Black Friday deals on the Best Buy website.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy Canada
