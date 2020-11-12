Marvel’s WandaVision to premiere on Disney+ in January

Marvel Studios has confirmed that its WandaVision miniseries will premiere on Disney+ on January 15th.
Per an official Disney+ 2020 sizzle reel, the series was previously expected to debut in December, following an earlier delay to COVID-19 related production setbacks.
A new era arrives. Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus.
November 12, 2020
WandaVision is a particularly notable addition to the Disney+ library, given that its Marvel Studios’ first series for the streaming service and part of the company’s larger effort to produce multiple shows for the service that are set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
This distinction originally belonged to Captain America series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was slated to premiere in August, although the series was pushed back many months due to COVID-19 shutdowns. A premiere date for that series — which stars Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s The Winter Soldier from the MCU films — has not yet been confirmed.
Meanwhile, WandaVision follows Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s The Vision after the events of Avengers: Endgame as they realize that their suburban life isn’t quite what it seems. The series will span six episodes releasing weekly.
Marvel has also confirmed that the series will directly tie into March 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Olsen’s Scarlet Witch co-stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer.
While you wait for Marvel’s Disney+ shows to finally arrive, the second season of The Mandalorian is currently underway on the streaming service.
