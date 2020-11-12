PREVIOUS|
PlayStation 5 available at The Source [Now sold out]

Nov 12, 2020

11:28 AM EST

PlayStation 5

Update 12/11/2020 12:27am ET: The PlayStation 5 is now sold out at The Source.

The original article is below:

Canadian electronics retailer The Source has the PS5 for sale.

While gamers originally crashed the site when the pre-orders went live its back now, and some consoles are still available.

Links to the two consoles are available below:

When you get the page open, it may say sold out. However, if you click the check availability button, it will add you to a queue to order one.

Source: The Source

