macOS Big Sur is now available

The significant update to Apple's desktop operating system in several years is here

Nov 12, 2020

1:12 PM EST

macOS Big Sur

Following its reveal at WWDC 2020 a few months ago and what feels like a delay of at least a few weeks, macOS Big Sur is now available.

The new look includes more rounded icons, a transparent menu system and an overall design that more closely resembles iOS and iPadOS. This makes sense given Apple recently announced that its M1-equipped Macs will be capable of natively running iOS and iPadOS apps.

Other new features include Messages featuring improved overall search functionality, Safari getting a new privacy shield similar to FireFox’s and increased compatibility with Apple’s new ARM-based M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

To download the update, click the Apple symbol in the top left corner of your display, select ‘About This Mac,’ and then, ‘Software Update.’ If the update is available for your Mac, it should appear.

The full list of Macs capable of running macOS Big Sur are as follows:

  • MacBook (2015 and later)
  • MacBook Air (2013 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)
  • Mac mini (2014 and later)
  • iMac (2014 and later)
  • iMac Pro (2017 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2013 and later)

macOS Big Sur hit my MacBook Pro (2020) at 1:53pm ET. If it hasn’t made its way to your Mac yet, it should appear soon.

