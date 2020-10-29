PREVIOUS|
Apple One subscription bundle to launch in Canada on October 30

Apple One bundles together services like Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade at a reduced monthly price

Apple has confirmed that its Apple One bundle of subscription services will launch in Canada on Friday, October 30th.

First revealed at the company’s first fall hardware event in September, Apple One offers three tiers which include various Apple services at a reduced package price.

Here are the three Apple One bundles:

  • Individual — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $15.95 CAD per month
  • Family — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage for up to six users for $20.95
  • Premier — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, 2TB of iCloud storage and the recently announced Apple Fitness+ service for $33.95 per month (bundle can be shared with up to six family members)

Apple notes that Apple One’s Individual plan offers more than $7 in savings per month, with the Family plan offering more than $10 in savings per month and Premier boasting over $32 in savings per month. These savings are based on standard monthly pricing for each individual service.

Apple One will include a 30-day free trial. The service is accessible on all platforms where these services are available, including iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple confirmed the Apple One launch date to Bloomberg as part of its latest earnings report. Overall, the company reported Q4 2020 earnings increases in Mac, iPad, wearable and services revenue, but a downtick in iPhone revenue. Read more on Apple’s Q4 earnings here.

