Twitter to begin testing voice direct messages

The test comes after the launch of voice tweets

Sep 24, 2020

9:44 AM EDT

Twitter says it’s going to start testing audio direct messages, following the launch of audio tweets earlier this year in June.

The social media giant told The Verge that it’s going to let users send voice messages directly to each other, and that Twitter wants to give users more ways to express themselves.

“We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter, both publicly and privately,” Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, the product manager for direct messages, told The Verge.

The voice messages have a simple interface with a play and pause button. The sender’s profile picture pulsates as the message plays. There is also an option to report a message if someone is misusing the feature.

Although Twitter has just started to incorporate audio into its platform, it’s a feature that’s present in several other popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Source: The Verge

