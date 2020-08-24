There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
Bell
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A21
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 3A with SmartPay
- Up to $775 Trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 (was $85) for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $105/mo. (was $100) (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 (was $75) for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $95/mo. (was $90) (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- 1GB bonus data every month with new activations on the $30 Talk, Text & Data plan
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
-
- $32, $39 and $48 plans are all active
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- 5GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC) – also included on $75 plan (main regions only)
Ongoing
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Updated Offer: $150 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (was $100) (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10/mo. off 10GB Talk, Text & Data plan in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB , SE (2020) 64GB and Samsung Galaxy A71 with select My Tab
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB and Samsung Galaxy S20 with select My Tab
- Up to $300 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Z Flip 5G on 24-month service agreement
Ongoing
- Up to $500 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G on a $50+ plan
- Freedom 500MB now also comes with Double data (500MB + 500MB Bonus)
- Customers who BYO phone and activate on $45-$50 plans get $5/mo. off for 12 months
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB, 16GB, 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- 20GB for $55/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with select Tab
- $150 bill credit with new phone activation/upgrade with the Tab(QC)
- 5GB Data Bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC) – also included on $75 plan (main regions only)
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71
- $25 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and K61
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40
- $10/mo. off $75 plan with 10GB data in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Updated Offer: Back to $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan (was $50)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $20 referral credit + bonus 1GB data booster for both when referring a friend after they joined on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto E (2020) with prepaid
Ongoing
- $30 promo plan with 500MB + 1GB bonus + extra 500MB bonus with AutoPay (2GB total)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the LG K61 and LG Velvet 5G
- FREE Samsung Buds Live or a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Bundle with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in-store
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- SIM Card is $5 off when purchased online ($10 in-store)
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data for FREE on new customers activating on the $25, $40 or $50 plan with promo code
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $30 Promo plan includes 2GB data (500MB + 1GB Bonus + 500MB with Autopay)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Removed the $10, $20 Prepaid Talk & Text Plan and the $30 Prepaid Talk, Tex & Data Plan
- Replaced the “Unlimited Canadian Text, Picture, and Video Messages & PPU minutes” on the $15 Prepaid Talk & Text Plan with “75 Text Messages + 75 Canada wide minutes”
- $25 Prepaid Talk & Text Plan now includes “250 Canada wide minutes” instead of “50 local minutes+Unlimited Evening & Weekend”
- $35 Prepaid Talk & Text Plan now includes “1000 Canada wide minutes” instead of “150 local minutes+Unlimited Evening & Weekend”
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE Galaxy Buds when you activate or upgrade to any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series with 2-year Infinite plan
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (was $85) (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (was $75) (MB/QC/SK)
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Up to $400 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan – Total 5 plan with unlimited data for $50/mo. ($30 off total)
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- $350 off the LG Velvet 5G on a 2-year term with trade-in of min. $1 trade-in value (in-store only)
Telus
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A21
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P40 Pro, LG K41s and K61, Motorola Moto G Fast and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
Ongoing
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 (was for both P40 and P40 Pro)
- FREE Native Union Drop Wireless Charger with the purchase of iPhone 11 Pro Max 64/256 GB
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select 2-year contract plans
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro, LG K61, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola One Hyper with select 2-year contract plans
- $530 trade-in credit offer on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G with the trade-in of an eligible device (min. $30 trade-in value) and subscription to an All Inclusive 12GB plan (2 years contract)
Ongoing
- Bonus pair of JBL wireless headphones for customers subscribing to an All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Updated Offer: Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase (was for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones)
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 5GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- 5GB data bonus on the 4GB, 6GB, 8GB and 10GB plans for main regions only.
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20/Note 20 Ultra with up to $775 trade-in credit offer for eligible device
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 3a 64GB and 4XL 64/128GB with Sweet Pay
Ongoing
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 on 2-year contract
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LG K61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans MB&SK only)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan and 500MB Bonus Data on the $30 + Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
