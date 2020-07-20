Samsung Note 20 Ultra video showcases phone’s camera features

Samsung plans to unveil the Note 20 Galaxy Ultra on August 5th and now, a leaked hands-on video of the Note Ultra camera and video features has surfaced online.
Jimmy is Promo is showing off a video of the device after showcasing images of the Note 20 Ultra’s hardware. This time, however, we get a glance at the handset’s camera user interface.
The video reveals that the phone uses 50x zoom, instead of the 100x zoom like the S20 Ultra. There’s also a 5x time optical zoom and 0.5x wide-angle view.
The Note 20 Ultra supports 8K just like the Galaxy S20 devices, and there’s support for UHD 24/30/60fps an HD at 30fps. Furthermore, there’s the ability to shoot in 21:9 aspect ratio.
Additionally, Jimmy is Promo showed off the device’s ‘Pro Video’ mode, which includes a histogram and audio controls for when you’re shooting a video.
The handset also sports Google’s Nearby Sharing functionality, the company’s version of AirDrop that’s currently in beta.
Rumours indicate that the Note 20 Ultra sports a boxy rectangular design with a triple rear-facing camera setup on the rear. The device will also reportedly feature an infrared (IR) blaster and support a 120Hz refresh rate at its 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution. Lastly, the handset is said to carry a 6.97-inch display.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will reportedly launch alongside the Note 20 and the Z Flip 5G in just over three weeks.
Source: Jimmy is Promo
