New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders reveal boxy design with curved corners

Though we’ve seen several leaks related to Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Note 20 series over the last few weeks — including even new ‘Mystic Bronze‘ colour — these latest, very official-looking renders give a more detailed look at the upcoming smartphone’s squared-off design.
Galaxy Note20 pic.twitter.com/nNb3FqLVWD
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 14, 2020
The renders posted by Ice Universe back up previous rumours about the smartphone, including its button layout, S20 Ultra-like three-camera module and squared-off design that’s very similar to the Note 10’s, only with slightly more curved corners. The colours shown off in the leaked renders include black and silver.
Interestingly, the images also hint the Note 20 will feature an infrared (IR) blaster beside its SIM card tray.
The last time a Samsung’s smartphone featured an IR blaster was with the Galaxy S5 way back in 2014. A built-in IR blaster could allow Note 20 owners to control devices like TVs, soundbars and other household products that feature a remote. Of course, this is just speculation and the little black circle beside the SIM card tray could have an entirely different purpose.
This is their actual size comparison, Note20 is 1cm longer than Note10. Note10 curved screen, Note20 Flat screen, they are 1080P 60Hz pic.twitter.com/Gv3Z68fl73
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 14, 2020
Ice Universe also goes on to say that the standard Note 20 is 1cm longer than the Note 10. He also says that the Note 20 features a flat-screen unlike the Note 10 and that the display measures in at 1080p and 60Hz. If true, this would be a controversial move on Samsung’s part given the Note 10 features a 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution.
Though Ice Universe doesn’t mention it in his tweets about the upcoming smartphone, the Note 20 Ultra is expected to feature 100x zoom and a QHD+ display capable of running at a 120Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the S20 Ultra’s 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution can only run at 120Hz when set to 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Note10 or Note20 ？ pic.twitter.com/kdtreN55e6
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 14, 2020
Other Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra rumours indicate that the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor — a processor that hasn’t been released yet — an S Pen with additional features and a new camera functionality with 100x zoom.
Regarding size, rumours indicate that Samsung plans to release the smartphone in two sizes, including a standard 6.42 inch Note 20 and a larger 6.97-inch Note 20 Ultra.
Samsung will likely reveal the Note 20 series during its upcoming August 5th Unpacked event.
Source: @IceUniverse
