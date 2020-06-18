Best Buy Canada’s ‘Family & Friends’ sale discounts iPhone and Android devices

Best Buy Canada is prepping for another “Family & Friends” sale and this time around the retailer is offering big discounts on smartphones, plus teasing some other deals on cases, wireless earbuds and tablets.
The discounts start on June 19th and will go on until June 22nd. Here is what Best Buy Canada is currently promoting, specifically the top five iPhone and top five Android devices:
- Rogers iPhone 11 64GB for $0 upfront ($200 gift card included)
- Rogers iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone SE 64GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone XR 64GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone 11 64GB for $205 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Virgin Samsung Galaxy A51 64GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments