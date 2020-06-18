PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada’s ‘Family & Friends’ sale discounts iPhone and Android devices

Jun 18, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Canada is prepping for another “Family & Friends” sale and this time around the retailer is offering big discounts on smartphones, plus teasing some other deals on cases, wireless earbuds and tablets.

The discounts start on June 19th and will go on until June 22nd. Here is what Best Buy Canada is currently promoting, specifically the top five iPhone and top five Android devices:

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2020

10:28 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada offers discounts on Fitbit smartwatches, Samsung soundbars, and Ring devices

News

May 29, 2020

9:49 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts smart home devices, wireless audio and SD cards

News

May 22, 2020

7:10 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada offering deep discounts on Samsung SD Cards, tablets, TVs and smartwatches

Comments